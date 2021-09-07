This 1997 Dodge Ram 3500 Dually Has Been Widened By a Foot

The same 5.9-liter, 12-valve, diesel inline-six is under the hood even though there's probably enough room for two of them now. That'd just be overkill, though. It sends power through a five-speed Weller manual transmission and ends up at the rear axle, which rolls with 3.54 gears, perfect for highway cruising. Should you need traction at all four corners, you can engage the two-speed NV241 HD transfer case with shift-on-the-fly hubs.

It's a single-owner truck with less than 79,000 miles on the odometer. Listed on Craigslist with a price of $31,999, it might be worth more if it were stock given the current market for untouched, used pickups. That's neither here nor there, though, as this surely cost a ton to complete back in the day. If you want endless internet points for falling on a sword no one else wants to fall on, this may be the vehicle to do it with.

