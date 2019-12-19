Treat Yourself With This Low-Mile GMC Syclone and Typhoon Combo for $68,500

Listen up, '90s-obsessed superfans. There's a pair of period-correct performance cars up for sale that'll have you scrambling for your walkman and anything resembling Reebok Pumps. We're talking about an ultra-rad GMC Syclone pickup with a '92 GMC Typhoon SUV to match, waiting to find their new homes somewhere that the sun shines and Sugar Ray plays all day long.

These closely related speed machines were once world-beaters, with the Syclone famously defeating a new Ferrari 348ts in most measurable categories during a 1991 Car and Driver test. The little truck that could was capable of hitting 60 miles per hour from a standstill in just 4.3 seconds—the fastest of any vehicle at the time—and the Typhoon wasn't far behind it the following year. They've gone on to become cultural icons with their all-wheel-drive, heavily turbocharged 4.3-liter V-6s, and unmistakable styling that has landed them somewhere between sought-after and hero-worshipped over the past three decades or so.