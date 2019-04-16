Tuner-Built GMC Syclone Pickup Truck Packs 455-Horsepower Supercharged V-6

The GMC Syclone was the quirkiest, raddest pickup truck to ever come out of America. It oozed '90s attitude and was powered by a turbocharged V-6 engine making 280 horsepower, sending twist to all four wheels and beating exotic supercars on the streets and drag strip. It went out in glory after the 1991 model year (technically) before passing the torch to its Blazer-bodied Typhoon brethren and has been lusted after ever since. Now, Specialty Vehicle Engineering is reviving it in the form of a 2019 GMC Canyon which rocks a 455-hp, supercharged V-6. As part of the homage being paid to GMC's supertruck of yesteryear, the SVE-built machines will feature lowered suspension—a two-inch drop in the front and a five-inch drop out back—and have significant aesthetic tweaks over stock. They'll be painted in all factory colors, according to a press release, and come in extended-cab configuration (GMC doesn't make a current-gen single-cab Canyon). Unlike the original, though, these will be offered in two-wheel-drive—luckily, four-wheel-drive is still an option as well.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering

One would think that you'd need as many driven wheels as possible given the massive output produced by the truck's boosted 3.6-liter V-6. In comparison, the new Syclone makes 175 more horsepower than the original and, this time around, it should be somewhat usable thanks to the application of supercharging rather than the peaky old-school turbo. Upgraded brakes are installed to ensure you'll be able to bring your beefed-up pickup to a stop, the front slotted rotors measuring 13.6-inches in diameter and being surrounded by six-piston calipers. A heavy duty rear sway bar, traction bars, and spring bushings are around to make sure the new-age Syclone can handle the added power, and new shock absorbers front and rear are there to manage the truck's ride and cornering performance. It rides on custom 20-inch by 9-inch alloy wheels front and rear with what SVE simply explains as "Y-rated performance tires."

Specialty Vehicle Engineering