Old trucks are great—it's undebatable. They carry a certain charm that can't be replicated by sports cars or luxury cruisers, and the collector market is starting to take notice. That's part of what makes this 1982 GMC Jimmy on Bring a Trailer so special. It's being offered at no reserve and features all of the right parts: four-wheel-drive, perfectly retro seats and, interestingly, a 6.2-liter Detroit Diesel V8 that was fitted at the factory.

While the naturally aspirated, compression-ignition power plant won't win any drag races, the truck's stellar condition could help hold its own at a beauty pageant. The shiny white paint feels particularly period-correct, though it's only a taste of what's to come once you open the doors. It's then that you're greeted by houndstooth plaid upholstery laid over beige vinyl with matching carpets. There's a slight crack in the dash pad, but the rest looks factory fresh—from the pushbutton AM/FM radio to the five-digit odometer that reads a little over 38,000 miles.