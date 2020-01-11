This Man Owns a Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra With 1.5 Million Miles Between Them
Both trucks have their stock powertrains intact, making the feat even more impressive.
Regardless of make or model, any passenger vehicle that travels one million miles is in a league of its own. Thanks to the internet, we've seen a 2006 Honda Civic surpass the seven-digit mark as well as a Honda Accord, two Toyota Tundras, and even a Porsche 356. What's new, though, is this Missouri man who owns a pair of well-traveled General Motors pickups—a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with a tick over one million miles and a 2015 GMC Sierra 3500 that recently surpassed 500,000 miles.
The owner, Brook Smith, has made a career of hauling RVs across the United States and Canada. In his interview with Pickup Truck + SUV Talk, he explains that the '07 Silverado has been to every state except Hawaii, all 10 Canadian provinces, and two of the three Canadian territories. In that time, he's maintained the stock 6.6-liter LBZ Duramax engine impeccably—not that it's taken much. According to Smith, "Big Red" has had its valves adjusted just once, along with a new set of injectors and CP3 fuel pump around 500,000 miles ago.
The hero-worshipped Allison transmission has operated issue-free for the life of the truck, and Smith has only upgraded the torque converter to make it easier on the drivetrain while hauling such heavy loads across the continent.
As for the '15 Sierra, it's packing an LML Duramax engine that features more modern technology which Smith says helped the trade-off from a dual-rear-wheel to a single-rear-wheel truck. He bought it with 93,000 miles on the odometer and has made it his new "office," continuing to tow campers through all types of road conditions and climates. It's also a factory-spec pickup that's got a comparatively luxurious interior and integrated infotainment system.
When you're driving that many miles every year, who can blame you for wanting a bit more comfort?
No matter what brand you're loyal to, you've got to tip your cap to this guy. After all, there are people out there who'd rather park these pickups in a garage than put them to good use. What's the fun in that?
