Watch This Ferrari SF90 Literally Fall off the Back of a Truck

According to Carro Esporte Clube, the vehicle didn't suffer major damage, and has been spotted driving around São Paulo. If it were our car, though, we'd be having it closely inspected for cracks in the carbon fiber tub sooner rather than later. We'd also be surprised if the front bumper didn't take some scuffing at the least given the way the drop went down. However, it may just be that the car landed on its wheels, hit the bump stops, and survived just fine. It also bears considering the driver that was inside the Ferrari when it fell. They may find themselves with a back injury after that stiff vertical drop.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is not a cheap car, reportedly retailing for the equivalent of over $1.5 million USD after taxes in Brazil. Packing 986 horsepower and a 0-60mph time in the realm of 2.0 seconds, it's got the performance to back up the price tag. It just begs the question how such an expensive car ended up being delivered by a truck clearly ill-equipped to handle the supercar.

When all is said and done, we're sure the owner will be able to move past the incident in time. For your own benefit, consider learning the proper way to load a trailer so that your Ferrari doesn't meet a similar fate. Good luck out there.