Feds Auctioning Off Porsches, Ferraris From Racer Turned Felon Scott Tucker's Collection

Scott Tucker spent the better part of two decades defrauding and fleecing people through his payday loan businesses, but the shady operations eventually cost him his freedom. After his arrest in 2016, Tucker and his associates were ordered to repay nearly $1.3 billion to victims of his schemes. A large portion of that money will come from the auctioning off of assets seized by the government, and for a former racer, that means cars. Rare, expensive cars.

This isn’t your typical Bring a Trailer auction. There are four cars that we rarely see outside of climate-controlled garages: A 2011 Ferrari 599 S Aperta, 2011 Ferrari 599XX, 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, and a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT. The combined values of the exotics easily surpass $2 million. The supercar quartet will be auctioned off in a standalone event—a bold move for just four cars—but when you consider that the GT2 RS could sell for $500,000 on its own the idea doesn’t seem so crazy.