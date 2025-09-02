Spied 2026 Porsche Cayenne Coupe EV Looks a Lot Like a Tesla Model Y

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Our car-spy contact in Germany snapped a barely camouflaged 2026 Porsche Cayenne Coupe EV, giving us a pretty definitive look at the car. I still think SUV “coupes” kind of look like Pixar caricature cars, but I’m warming up to this one. Though it does look quite a bit like a Tesla Model Y from the rear quarter.

The lower cladding and square section below the taillights help give this Porsche a little more of a defined shape than some other EVs we’ve seen. We’re expecting these to be fully revealed next year, but the only details we can’t see clearly in these spy shots are the taillights. Looks like Porsche’s going to do long amber strips at the bottom of these blacked-out areas.

These cars are different enough, but several design elements on the Tesla Model Y and Porsche Cayenne Coupe EV look quite similar. Tesla, Baldauf

The wheel design is interesting, too. The huge lip on these 10-spoke wheels makes it look a bit like the tires have huge sidewalls.

Our Editor-In-Chief, Kyle Cheromcha, took a ride in a Cayenne EV prototype recently and really liked it. My last Porsche EV experience, with a Taycan Cross Turismo, was also exceptional. That makes me very optimistic about the upcoming electric Cayenne and this little brother slope-roof variant.

Swipe through some more spy shots here and get a full sense of what the upcoming Cayenne Coupe EV will look like when it bows within the next 12 months or so:

Got a tip? Send us a note at tips@thedrive.com.