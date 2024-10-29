Low-Slung Cadillac Lyriq-V Looks Like the CTS-V Wagon’s Spiritual Successor

Cadillac is doing the fast electric car thing. Slated to come out sometime in early 2025 is the Cadillac Lyriq-V, a high-performance version of the Lyriq electric crossover.

No details have been released, but judging from the early visuals (Cadillac sent just two pictures and a short video), the Lyriq-V may just be the spiritual successor to the dearly departed CTS-V Sport Wagon. Because in addition to the body-colored lower trim, V badges, and a different front “grille,” the Lyriq-V appears to ride lower than the regular Lyriq, giving it an almost wagon-like stance. Almost.

Cadillac

As for what’s underneath, full, official specs will have to wait until next year, but a Cadillac spokesperson says that the car will “push the performance pedigree of the preeminent [V-Series] sub-brand to new heights.” To me, that sounds like a not-that-subtle way of saying the Lyriq-V will be the most powerful V model to date.

Not too shocking considering the most powerful V-Series Caddy so far happens to be the 668-horsepower CT5-V Blackwing and that performance EVs have been surpassing that number for a while now. The Porsche Taycan Turbo, for example, makes 871 hp while the Tesla Model X Plaid makes 1,020 hp. Even the relatively humble Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers 641 horses, so it shouldn’t be too much of a stretch to expect a lot more from the Lyriq-V given its presumed caliber.

Some other little details gleaned from the video below include different, darker wheels, Brembo-branded brakes, carbon trim and a V button on the steering wheel, and a satin gray paint option.

