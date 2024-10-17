2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Pros and Cons: Too Good to Last Forever

One of the benefits of being born on the earlier side of the millennial spectrum is that I’ve learned never to settle, never get too comfortable, and perhaps most importantly, never expect a good thing to last forever. As a result, I’ve learned to enjoy the gettin’ while the gettin’ is good. This feeling commandeers my brain while driving the 2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. Its feisty tune, gut-punching torque, and crisp manual shifts—all too good to last forever.

I’m not a pessimist nor a doomsdayer, but history and the current state of the automotive industry tell us that this kind of V8-powered uber-sedan isn’t future-proof and we must enjoy it while it’s here. That’s exactly what I did during a recent weeklong test of the outgoing model dressed in Cyber Yellow Metallic, and that’s exactly what I’ll do again when I drive the refreshed 2025 CT5-V Blackwing soon.

Jerry Perez

Several important tweaks promise to keep America’s angriest sedan fresh into 2025 but the overall package remains more or less the same. There’s an updated front fascia that resembles that of the awesome V-Series.R race car from Le Mans, new fenders and ground effects, and inside, a new 33-inch touchscreen. There’s also a Precision Package with increased spring rates, a stiffer stabilizer bar, updated suspension bushings, and new front steering knuckles and rear suspension toe links. MagneRide and the e-LSD are also tweaked when you opt for this package.

Keep an eye out for the 2025 review dropping before Thanksgiving.

Pros

The star of the show: the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that produces 688 horsepower and 659 lb-ft torque. Without it, the Cadillac sedan wouldn’t be what it is. Push the engine start button and hear it come to life with a loud and aggressive bark that’s more akin to a track-prepped sports car than a luxury sedan. The violence of the startup momentarily shakes the car and the rumble continues for a few more seconds until the needle drops to around 1,000 rpm. Check it out:

This engine’s co-star: a six-speed manual transmission. The shifter is short and beefy and feels great through its tight and precise throws. Unlike other, lesser manuals, where you simply shift gears without any real connection to the car, GM’s unit keeps you in sync with the powertrain. The clutch, however, is heavy and can be a bit much around town, especially if you’re constantly dealing with stop-and-go traffic. More on this in the Cons section below.

The result is incredible performance. Whether it be acceleration, outright speed, and most importantly, handling, the CT5-V Blackwing experience is about the sum of its parts. The engine, the transmission, the suspension, the chassis, and all of the tuning that’s gone into those components deliver not just a better performance car—but also a more enjoyable driving experience than its German rivals.

Step on the throttle and you’ll hear and feel the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires struggle to not break loose, then feel the rush of torque push you against the seat. Meanwhile, the loud exhaust adds a layer of theatrics that’ll make you feel like you’re in an IMSA race car. The Cadillac is more tactile, more fun, and frankly, is a car that requires much more skill to drive than anything BMW or Mercedes have produced in years.

If you’re in the market for a high-performace luxury sedan, the CT5-V Blackwing is a no-brainer, if you ask me. And if you want one with a manual, well, this is the only option. My 2024 tester wore a $116,905 price tag (including a $1,395 destination charge and $2,100 gas guzzler tax), but I can immediately think of a couple of ways to bring that price below the $100,000 mark without diluting the experience.

If I were configuring this for myself, this is what I’d do. For starters, the Cyber Metallic Yellow paint makes the car a looker, but it’s a bit much for me. That’d save me $625. I’d also skip the carbon ceramic brakes because I wouldn’t take my car to the track and that setup is overkill for the road. Primarily, though, I’d skip them because they cost $9,000. I would do away with this tester’s other line item that bundles bronze caliper paint, semi-aniline leather seats with accents, custom quilting, suede microfiber trim, and carbon fiber seatbacks into one $8,090 package. Ditching those three options saves $17,715, which would lower the price to “just” $99,190.

Cons

The 2025 model addresses some of this car’s interior shortcomings, so it’s not worth spending a lot of time harping on these. However, the overall feel inside the cabin—sans the upholstery—isn’t very luxurious. This is an area where its rivals certainly eat Cadillac’s lunch, and not by a small margin. The pricey carbon seatbacks are very squeaky, too, so that’s another reason why I’d skip that option. Even with the new model’s larger, nicer screen, and other minor tweaks, the GM-ness is strong with this one. It won’t make you smile any less when you’re blitzing back roads, but you’ll certainly notice it during the daily grind.

Much like the interior design, the tech experience is lacking and feels dated. The screens, graphics, and buttons don’t look or feel cutting-edge. In a car of this caliber and price, you want to feel like you have the best of the best, the coolest, the hottest. Buttons on the steering wheel are laid out the same way as those in a Chevy or Buick, and the trim surrounding the shifter, vents, and other buttons is squeaky. And then there’s the quirks. Toggle through the V Mode menus and you’ll uncover a maze of options, the little knob mounted to the steering wheel offers various traction modes but none are explained and some of the options seem similar or the same as those in the other performance menus. For example, press the rev-match button and you’ll have to guess whether it’s on or not because when you push it, there doesn’t appear to be a dedicated light or signal anywhere to remind you if it’s activated or not. You’ll just have to remember.

As I mentioned earlier, the clutch is rather stiff. After a week of driving the CT5-V Blackwing around town, I was starting to develop a bit of pain in my left knee. I drive a manual almost daily, so it’s not like I’m not used to using it for clutching, but this one was a bit much. This is ultimately a personal problem, of course, and something that may not affect others. But if you’re considering this car as a daily that will spend many hours in traffic, it’s something to consider. The manual is primo and a blast to drive, but it comes with some drawbacks.

Quick Verdict

With the 2025 year-model changes already announced, it’s hard to recommend buying the 2024 at full price. The new model addresses most of the issues I noted above, and in my opinion, it looks better. However, if you come across a new or pre-owned ’24 for a discount, that’d be a win-win situation. There is nothing that would stop me from buying one of these for myself, regardless of year, and I’d drive it with a smile on my face every weekend. If you have the means, get one while you can because these won’t stick around forever.

2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Specs Base Price (as tested) $94,890 ($116,905) Powertrain 6.2-liter supercharged V8 | 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic | rear-wheel drive Horsepower 668 @ 6,500 rpm Torque 659 lb-ft @ 3,600 rpm Seating Capacity 5 Cargo Volume 11.9 cubic feet Curb Weight 4,123 pounds (manual)

4,142 pounds (auto) 0-60 mph 3.6 seconds (manual)

3.4 seconds (auto) Top Speed > 200 mph EPA Fuel Economy 13 mpg city | 21 highway | 15 combined (manual)

13 mpg city | 21 highway | 16 combined (auto)

Email the author at jerry@thedrive.com