2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Precision Package Is Proof That GM Still Cares

There isn’t anything groundbreaking about a performance car getting a new performance package to keep it fresh. However, GM deserves at least a pat on the back for continuing to improve its V8-powered, rear-wheel-drive performance sedan in the year 2025, when the rest of the market seems to be switching to everything but. So as procedural as it is for GM to launch this new Precision Package for the 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, it’s refreshing to see such a car still getting updates at all.

As far as big luxury sedans go, the CT5-V Blackwing was already pretty great on track, keeping up with, and even beating, cars like the BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 in some cases. However, the new Precision Package makes a bunch of small tweaks that should add up to a big improvement, and it all has to do with the ride.

Cadillac

The Precision Package brings increased spring rates, revised bushings, and recalibrated MagnaRide dampers to improve the on-track handling, without sacrificing too much comfort on the street. New steering knuckles and new rear toe links provide a more aggressive wheel alignment for track use, while a beefier front stabilizer and updated calibration to the steering chassis controls and rear differential should improve how it steers and holds the road. It also wouldn’t be a proper track package without upgraded carbon ceramic brakes, so it gets those, too.

But don’t worry, Cadillac gave the “normal” 2025 CT5-V Blackwing some new goodies earlier this year, so you’ll have a sold round of updates even if you never plan on hitting the track. Three new colors are added: Drift Metallic, Deep Space Metallic, and Typhoon Metallic, as well as Cadillac’s new 33-inch infotainment screen, and tweaks to the grille and front fascia to keep it looking fresh.

The CT5-V Blackwing is a unicorn at the moment. With a supercharged V8 making 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque, an optional six-speed manual, and rear-wheel drive, it’s the most old-school supersedan left on the market. The new BMW M5 switched to hybrid, Mercedes-AMG is adding hybrid power to its V8s and inline-sixes, and the next-gen Audi RS6 Avant will reportedly be a plug-in hybrid.

