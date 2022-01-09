How Cadillac's Chief Engineer Found Inspiration in Pontiac's Scrappy Fighting Spirit

From the time General Motors Executive Chief Engineer Brandon Vivian was a kid growing up near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was a car guy. He was riveted to the cartoon Speed Racer in the ‘70s and subscribed to all of the major automotive magazines. And he knew that he wanted to work for GM someday. Pontiac particularly captured Vivan’s attention, and he can still rattle off the innovations the brand brought to market as well as its honors. For instance, he tells me, the entire Pontiac lineup was honored as Motor Trend's Car of the Year for 1959 and 1965, and three years later its GTO took the trophy. Positioned as the scrappy little brother to the much-larger Chevrolet, Pontiac had to find ways to stand out, and it did with models like the Trans Am, Fiero (which reminds me of a very bad first date, but it's not the vehicle's fault), and the Grand Prix. Pontiac and the rest of the brands had a magnetic pull for Vivian, and he's channeling that spirit into Cadillac's roadmap.

“When I looked at what GM was producing, it was easily making the most desirable vehicles,” Vivian says. “I watched Pontiac be innovative and lead with things others didn’t want to try, like head-up displays, steering-wheel switches, and power seats.” After graduating from Penn State with a BS in electrical engineering, Vivian started his career in electronics at Industrial Scientific. It didn’t take long for him to find his way to GM for his first job working on the electrical system on GM’s first purpose-built electric vehicle, the EV1. Tapping into that early excitement drives him now. "Every day we walked in the door, we created something new," Vivian remembers. "The technologies that were used at that time had taken a lot from the locomotive industries, like hybrid systems and brake by wire, those types of things, but applied in vehicle. Every day was a new discovery and a problem that was solved. It was amazing."

