2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Gets Escalade’s 33-Inch Screen and Super Cruise

The 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is getting a sweet round of updates just in time for the 20th anniversary of the now-iconic V-Series. The refresh ushers in some visual tweaks, upgraded tech, and, perhaps most importantly, GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving tech.

Visually, you'll be hard-pressed to immediately spot the differences between the old and the new models. Its vertical LEDs are new and quite good-looking, now living as a single piece with the headlights rather than as separate units. There's also a new and more aggressive front splitter, as well as some optional carbon fiber bits like a spoiler and some interior trim. Cadillac added a few new colors, too, such as the killer Typhoon Metallic green.

Cadillac

Inside, Cadillac swapped out the old dual-screen setup for the 33-inch touchscreen that houses the gauges and infotainment system, just like in the Escalade. There's also a new performance screen that displays power and torque in a neat dyno-like graph, so you can see your exact power curve. Other performance information such as G-forces and tire temperatures can be seen as well, and drivers can customize what info is displayed on the large screen. Track-goers will appreciate the updated lap analyzer tool, too, which not only gets updated looks but can actually coach you with tips on how to lap tracks faster. So yeah, you can now fire your race coach, it seems.

Most notably, Cadillac is expanding its Super Cruise lineup to the CT5, which means the Blackwing can also be enjoyed semi-autonomously, just like the Escalade and Lyriq.

Cadillac

Mechanically, the CT5-V Blackwing is unchanged. It still packs the same 6.2-liter supercharged V8 with 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque. Thankfully, Caddy didn't give up on the six-speed manual transmission option, but for those who want two pedals, the ten-speed automatic is still here, too. In fact, the automaker claims that 50% of buyers are still opting for the manual. Magnetic dampers are still available and it still gets Brembo brakes front and rear.

Sales of the Cadillac CT5-V were up 31% in 2023 over the previous year. Making it fresher looking and giving it better technology should only make it more attractive to customers.