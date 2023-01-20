Blackwing Cadillacs are Finally Getting Separate Badges From the Other V Cars

Cadillac's Blackwing sedans, the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing, are some of the best driver's cars out there. The CT5 is the last V8 sports sedan to offer a stick shift, and the CT4 is pretty much just on a victory lap for GM finally one-upping the M3.

There's one big problem, though: The cars are named and badged a little curiously. The word "Blackwing" is tacked on to an otherwise well-regarded performance brand, "V." Fine, but neither sedan says Blackwing on their exterior. That's finally being addressed.

As GM Authority reports, all new Blackwing Cadillacs and existing sedans will get a Blackwing badge. Owners of existing cars are reportedly getting emails telling them to come down to a dealership so it can be stuck on.

General Motors

The badge is relatively small and goes right below the existing "V" badge on the back of the cars. It's not much, sure, but it's the thought that counts. The cars' badging is finally cohesive, which is a step in the right direction. It would've been better if Cadillac didn't water down its "V" brand in the first place, but hey, we'll take what we can get.

If you happen to own a Blackwing Cadillac and you haven't received an email about getting the little add-on, you can call 1-800-333-4223, provide your VIN, and get the ball rolling. If you're interested in buying a Blackwing, maybe read our various reviews about the cars first. That will make the $100,000 you doubtlessly have burning a hole in your pocket get a little hotter.