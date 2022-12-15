The $300K Cadillac Celestiq Is Already Booked for Almost Two Years

The $300,000 Cadillac Celestiq is a first for one of the world's oldest automakers. Despite the company's cultural significance, six-figure flagships for the ultra-wealthy aren't its bread and butter. It's only recently that cars like the CT5-V Blackwing and Escalade have broken the $100,000 mark. That raises an important question: Will Cadillac be able to attract customers for its new exclusive creation? The answer seems to be yes.

Speaking on the Autoline podcast, the Celestiq's chief engineer Tony Roma stated, "We already have quite a few hand raisers—like, many many more than we're gonna be able to build in the first year or 18 months." Considering that the company plans to build just two cars a day, that could be as many as 1,000 Celestiqs already spoken for.

This might come as a surprise to many, especially in the face of competition from Rolls Royce. Within the span of two days, both Cadillac and the legendary British automaker—now owned by BMW—revealed stunning six-figure electric barges. In other words, despite VW-owned Bentley lagging behind, the ultra-rich have a choice, and they seem to be choosing the Celestiq. That being said, when your budget for cars is basically unlimited, it's likely rich people will just buy both.

Roma also claims that we're "gonna know a lot of the people that end up getting these cars." In other words, celebrities are interested. We already knew that was the case—Lenny Kravitz was a big part of the car's reveal—but it's interesting to hear more have put their names down.

Sooner than we think, we'll see the Celestiq driven around on the streets by some of these people.