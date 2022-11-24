Hopefully I'm not alone in saying this, but 2022 has gone by in a jiffy. It's already Thanksgiving! The time of year before Christmas when we take a day or two off work to see family, gorge ourselves on a roasted bird, fight each other over a discount TV, and, of course, reflect on everything we're thankful for, is finally here.

Continuing something I'm establishing right now as an annual Thanksgiving tradition here at The Drive, we wanted to ask you all: What car are you most thankful for this year? It doesn't even have to be a car you own but rather a car you're simply grateful exists and is out there in the world.

Chris Tsui

For me, it arguably isn't even the best car I drove all year—it's a blessed life, I know—but I'm particularly grateful for the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. Out of all the cars that don't really need to exist, a 668-horsepower, supercharged V8, manual, rear-wheel-drive, luxury sedan has got to rank near the top. It's aurally amazing, pulls even harder than it sounds, and has a properly hairy-chested manual shift. (Also, that top shot up there looked very Thanksgiving-y and I wanted an excuse to use it, so there you go.)

Anywho, the new Honda Civic Type R and Toyota GR Corolla also deserve our gratitude, if you ask me. The fact that the two automotive juggernauts of reliability are making unhinged, manual, gas-powered hot hatches in the face of electrification and an impending recession is noteworthy on its own. But the fact that they're both genuinely fantastic to drive really are the cherries on their respective cakes.

But, what say you? What car out there are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?

Oh, and before I forget, here's the Gearhead's Prayer as part of this new annual tradition.