GM’s Final V12 Was an Obscure 11.5-Liter Truck Engine From the 1960s

General Motors is known for its legendary cross-plane V8 engines, but that doesn't mean that's the only thing it's good at. The brand has made some legendary V6 engines over the years, with some of the lesser-known six-cylinders being built by GMC in the early 1960s finding their way into heavy trucks. When the demand for more power and torque came, however, the answer was simple: cast two V6 blocks together to make one single V12 and throw regular V6 parts at it to make it work. As it turns out, that was actually a solid plan, and the GMC 702 "Twin Six" V12 was born.

YouTube | 828 Adrenaline Flunkies

Introduced in 1960, the 702 Twin Six was a monster in almost every specification. It utilized a plethora of parts from GM's existing six-cylinder offerings, two distributors, four cylinder-heads, four exhaust manifolds, and two intake manifolds. Weighing in at 1,485 pounds, the engine block was a single iron casting, as was the crankshaft which weighed a substantial 190 pounds. The horsepower was admittedly a little lacking, only 275 ponies. However, that was at 2,400 rpm. Peak torque is really what matters here anyway, and the Twin Six made 630 pound-feet of torque from 1,600-1900 rpm. Makes you wonder what it made off idle—probably more than my Saturn.