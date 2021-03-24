I Bought a 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line and It's Way Better Than I Thought It Would Be

It's missing that rear-driven, open-air feel I love, which is honestly a hard one to get over. Thankfully, though, GM had me covered here. Not only did it make a rear-wheel-drive car with the same LNF engine as the Cobalt SS, but it also made it look like this.

I love my 2009 Chevy Cobalt SS, but it's always been missing something. It's not the interior or the looks that bother me, it's all stuff to do with just... the car itself. The engine is great, but it's a front-wheel-drive sedan with a fixed roof.

Yes, I bought a 2008 Saturn Sky. But not just any Saturn Sky, though. This one is a Red Line with a five-speed manual transmission and just 45,000 miles.

I'm not sure why nobody ever talks about this car, because it's not just good for a car made by GM, but a great car full-stop. Built to compete with the likes of the Mazda Miata and Chrysler Crossfire, the Saturn Sky—especially the sportier Red Line model—deserves a lot more respect. Let me tell you why.

Ride & Handling

I'm not sure if this is true of all of the cars that sit on GM's Kappa platform—which also underpins the Pontiac Solstice, Opel GT, and Daewoo G2X—but the steering in the Sky is really stunningly good. Considering this is one of the most parts-binned cars ever, you would think it would have steering out of a truck to go with its truck transmission. That's not so. An awesome amount of road feel is sent up to the driver's hands through the wheel—especially mid-corner—and the rack itself has zero slop, rotating just 2.7-turns lock-to-lock. I really can't drive home how good it is. Feels as good as my E46 M3 if not better.

The ride quality itself is also great, although the car is a little too soft for my taste, feeling slightly cushier than an ND Miata. It's not necessarily jouncy but it could use some coilovers, a mod which I eventually plan to go through with.