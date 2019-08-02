Nebraska Driver Paints Registration Sticker on License Plate, Cops Have None of It

We get it, car ownership can be expensive and time-consuming. On top of car payments and gas, drivers must budget for insurance, parking, regular maintenance, and unexpected repairs. Another expense people typically forget to budget for comes courtesy of Uncle Sam: vehicle registration. One Nebraska driver, however, took matters into his own literal hands by hand-painting his own registration sticker instead of ponying up for a proper tag.

According to Fox News, a Nebraska State Trooper pulled over the unidentified driver on Interstate 80 on Monday when he spotted the DIY "stickers." The not-so-bad artwork indicated that the plates were good until May 2020. As Nebraska State Patrol wisely pointed out on Facebook: "Art is great and no doubt it takes talent. However, that talent does not amount to actually having valid vehicle registration."