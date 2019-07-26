Alarming Mad Max Car With Machine Guns on Hood 'Just a Broken Down Beater,' Police Say

Several people called the police in the English town of Herefordshire earlier this week, after seeing a car armed to the teeth and wearing protective battle gear at a highway rest area.. The Mad Max-esque ride, which sports a set of brass knuckles as a hood ornament reportedly alarmed several locals. And we can certainly see why...

Instead of a one-man army ready for the zombie apocalypse, police found a polite gentleman and a car that was neither armed nor running. It turns out the car is a replica of a prop from the Mad Max film with metal window guards, light strips, and fake machine guns strapped to the hood. It had broken down and been pulled off the highway by the owner.