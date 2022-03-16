Australia’s Best Mad Max Replica Taken off the Road by Police

Police issued a defect notice, requiring it to be returned to compliance with the rules before it was allowed to be driven on-road once more. Speaking to ABC News, Senior Sergeant Shaune English noted that "It was a very nice-looking car," but took issue with other features of the car. "It also had exhaust hanging out the side of the vehicle, which again, exhaust pipes get hot. If someone brushes past that's a risk to people as well," said English.

Upon moving to Queensland, Coverdale found that the local authorities weren't big fans of his modifications. Police took primary issue with the blower protruding from the hood due to pedestrian safety issues, as well as the blue light inside the car, which is a color reserved for emergency services in Australia.

Australian Rod Coverdale loved the car and set about building his own in the Northern Territory, kicking off work in earnest in 2009. His example, replete with the classic giant supercharger and Scott injection hat, was so good it was voted the best replica in Australia by Murray Smith, the man who built the original movie car, as reported by Street Machine back in 2016 .

According to Coverdale's comments on a Queensland police Facebook post, he drove the car for 12 years in the Northern Territory with no problems. Running it on a special club registration and only heading out to special events, on the occasions he was pulled over by police, it was so the officers could take a photo with the car. On one occasion, he says he was even asked to attend a police graduation ceremony with the vehicle.



Coverdale acknowledges the car was out of compliance with certain regulations but found the police response to be heavy-handed. "Given the fact it's only driven maybe six times a year, a simple warning would of [sic] been sufficient rather than a full-on defect," said Coverdale. The owner of several movie replica cars reports that the car has since passed a roadworthiness inspection, minus the blower and blue light.

Australian police aren't known for their leniency nor their sense of fun; whether they're impounding motorized Eskys or hiding in bushes to catch speeders, they rarely hesitate to deliver strict punishment for those who flout the road rules. If you're planning to modify your car Down Under, keep it subtle and undetected, or stick to the rules, else you'll likely find yourself with a big fat defect sticker on the front windshield just like Rob did. Stay safe out there.

