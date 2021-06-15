It's a true enough fact that you can drive any car into the water if you so desire. It's also true that most of them won't really handle that so well. The Hydrocar is an exception, built from the ground up for amphibious operation. It's now on sale at Barrett-Jackson for no reserve, so this very yellow machine could soon be yours.

News of the auction comes to us from Motor1, who note that the vehicle was constructed over a ten-year period and even graced the cover of Popular Mechanics back in 2004. The auction listing tells us that the vehicle runs a 572 ci Chevrolet big block V8, built by World Products and sporting 762 horsepower and 712 ft/lbs of torque. All that power is funneled through a modified 4L80 transmission from PATC. The vehicle is built on a fully-custom steel space frame with aluminum skin. Out back, there's twin exhausts that point up towards the sky, and a huge propeller for propulsion in the water.