What’s the Best Car That Got Canceled Too Soon?

Between Acura discontinuing the unloved ILX to make way for the incoming Integra to the now-defunct Local Motors having to auction off its remaining, arguably under-loved Rally Fighters, cars that perhaps didn't get as much acclaim or attention as their creators hoped for going the way of the dodo have been on the brain recently. With that, we thought we'd ask the class: What's the best car that was discontinued too soon?

A recent and easy answer would probably be the Cadillac CT6-V. No, not the CT5-V Blackwing that's been tearing up the pages of car magazines with its brilliance since last summer. The CT6-V. It was the high-performance version of the also-discontinued CT6 full-size sedan and the only car to have been powered by the full 550-horsepower version of Caddy's twin-turbo Blackwing V8 engine. It went away after its only model year, 2020, and took that Blackwing engine with it. Cadillac kept the Blackwing name around, though, so there's that.