What’s the Best Car That Got Canceled Too Soon?

If you ask The Drive staff writer and resident GM stan Peter Holderith, he'd probably tell you that the Saturn Sky, a car which he owns, was given the boot prematurely, lasting just three model years between 2007 and 2009 before Saturn itself folded the following year. (There technically was a 2010 Sky but, legend has it, only eight were made.) According to Peter, the American Miata rival is actually more fun to drive than his convertible E46 M3 with just a couple of minor tweaks.
Keeping with the GM theme, maybe you're a Walter White apologist who thinks the unappreciated Pontiac Aztek would be a smash hit if released today but instead got the ax too early to get its time in the sun. If that's you, let me know in the comments.
