2023 Cadillac Lyriq Will Have 500 HP From Dual-Motor AWD Setup

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq aims to be the company's big debut electric SUV. Thus far, it's just been the single-motor version rolling off the production line. Cadillac has now announced more details of the dual-motor, all-wheel drive version, as reported by Car and Driver.

The luxury automaker revealed the new model will boast 500 horsepower from the dual-motor setup, driving all four wheels. It's expected the dual-motor version will rely on the same size battery as the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive model, of 100 kWh capacity. In this trim, the Lyriq achieves an EPA rangle of 312 miles. The dual-motor version would likely come in slightly under this figure, in much the same way as the single and dual-motor trims of other SUVs like the Kia EV6.

The base-model single-motor Lyriq starts at $59,990 including destination charges. It also comes complete with 190 kW DC fast-charging capability that can add up to 76 miles of range in just 10 minutes. Cadillac will also offer a home charger capable of adding around 54 miles of range per hour, providing for a full charge in approximately 6 hours. It also features a one-pedal driving mode, a feature that has proven popular in the EV world.

Pricing isn't yet available for the dual-motor model, but expect it to come at a premium above the single-motor version. With solid horsepower figures and around 300 miles of range, the dual-motor version should compete ably with rivals from Audi, BMW, and Mercedes.

Cadillac is opening the order books for the Lyriq on May 19, with deliveries expected to begin in spring. However, it will be the single-motor versions that hit the market first, only available in silver or black in the special Debut Edition trim. According to Cadillac, other models will be available in the fall, with timing no more specific than that. In any case, the company will be eager to enter the fray when it comes to the burgeoning electric SUV segment.

