2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS Could Be the 493-HP Sweet Spot

Porsche's "GTS" line of cars—be it the 911, Cayman, or Cayenne—have often represented the best bang for your buck in their respective lineups. They typically offer more power than lesser models, suspension parts from more expensive models, and a price tag that undercuts its GT-badged cars. That trend doesn't seem like it's ending anytime soon, as the 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS could end up being the sweet spot in the lineup.

First, let's talk power. Porsche bumped the Cayenne GTS' 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 up to 493 horsepower and 487 lb-ft of torque, gains of 40 horses and 30 lb-ft from the Cayenne S. According to Porsche, 0-60 mph happens in 4.2 seconds, a middling figure in the Cayenne lineup. However, where the new Cayenne GTS should separate itself from its lesser siblings is when roads get twisty.

Porsche

The Cayenne GTS uses a specifically-tuned two-champer air suspension and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) adaptive dampers. Its front axle pivot bearings are now borrowed from the top-of-the-line Turbo GT, resulting in an additional 0.58 degrees of negative camber. Also borrowed from the Turbo GT is a separate water-cooling circuit for its all-wheel drive system.

Visually, the Cayenne GTS gets a slightly tweaked front fascia with bigger air intakes, tinted taillights, dark bronze exhaust tips, and gloss black trim all around. Both Cayenne GTS body styles—standard SUV and Coupe—get Porsche's Sport Design Package standard, which gives them HD-Matrix Design LED headlights and a 10mm lower ride height. Most notable, though, are the standard 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, with an anthracite gray finish.

However, the Cayenne GTS Coupe differentiates itself a bit from the standard Cayenne GTS, with an active rear spoiler and an optional, center-mounted Sport Exhaust System. The Coupe version also gets three different lightweight packages, offering things like a lightweight roof, a carbon fiber rear diffusor, and less sound insulation. The lightest package can lower the curb weight by 55 lbs.

Porsche

Owners will sit their butts on eight-way sport seats, upholstered in Porsche's Race Tex material, which also covers the headliner, armrests, heated steering wheel, and door panels.

Both 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS models will go on sale in the U.S. in the Fall of 2024. The normal SUV body style will start at $126,895 and the Coupe will start at $131,495. That makes the GTS significantly more expensive than the $81,195 base Cayenne but it's also much cheaper than the $198,295 Cayenne Turbo GT. With its added power, sharper handling, and sportier looks, the GTS could keep the tradition alive and be the sweet spot in the lineup.