The 2024 Porsche Macan Electric Throws Down With 630 HP, All-Wheel Steering, and 161 MPH Top Speed

While brilliant, the Porsche Taycan clearly wasn't an attempt at a mainstream electric vehicle. SUVs are the meat of the market, and the 2024 Porsche Macan Electric stakes Stuttgart's claim, bringing on 630 horsepower and new technology that previews Porsche EVs to come.

Slated to be sold alongside the combustion-engined Macan, the electric crossover is Porsche's first to employ the Volkswagen Group's PPE architecture. These aren't the Taycan's bones; they're the basis of the next generation of Porsche EVs, putting to practice everything the company's learned in the four years since it started selling them. As such, the platform's founded on a state-of-the-art, high-voltage electric drivetrain.

2024 Porsche Macan Electric. Porsche

It's an 800-volt system with a 100 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, which is linked to an integrated power box that combines the onboard AC charger, DC converter, and high-voltage heater. It can accept DC fast-charging as high as 270 kW, which will let it recharge from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 21 minutes. Such high charging potential means it can also recover 240 kW under regenerative braking—or, of course, dump out a lot more for acceleration.

Both versions of the new Macan—the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo—have dual-motor all-wheel drive with launch control overboost. In this mode, the lesser Macan 4 generates 402 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, which will sling it from zero to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, and to a top speed of 131 mph. The Turbo on the other hand will unleash 630 hp and 833 lb-ft, good for zero-to-60 in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 161 mph. That's about 1.3 seconds quicker and 26 mph faster than a Tesla Model Y Performance, for those keeping score.

2024 Porsche Macan Electric. Porsche

Performance in both straight lines and corners is aided by traction management that's five times quicker to respond than before, correcting slip in as little as 10 milliseconds. Turbo models get a torque-vectoring electronic limited-slip differential on the rear axle, while both have available rear-wheel steering. Turning by up to five degrees, the system shrinks the Macan's turning circle to 36.4 feet while also boosting high-speed stability.

Active air suspension with dual-valve dampers broadens the difference between comfort and performance ride settings, and smooths out the firmness you can expect from the available 22-inch wheels. A 3.4-inch longer wheelbase than the previous model also contributes to ride comfort, while the interior, with array of customization options including leather-free upholstery, should measure up to Porsche customers' high standards. There's 18 cubic feet of cargo space behind the back seats, 46.5 with them flat, and an additional 2.9 up in the frunk. For what can't fit, the Macan is rated for 4,409 pounds of towing.

2024 Porsche Macan Electric. Porsche

The Macan retains analog controls for functions like climate control, but many features have been transferred to heavily digitized infotainment and driver interface systems. The new Android Automotive-based operating system is controlled through 10.9-inch touchscreens on the center console and passenger-side dashboard, the latter of which can stream video. The driver gets a 12.6-inch instrument panel, LED headlights, and augmented reality navigation with floating arrows to point the way. It's still compatible with Apple CarPlay, too.

Porsche hasn't confirmed the electric Macan's range, but it touts a 0.25 drag coefficient achieved through tricks like an active rear spoiler and fully sealed underbody. At launch, the Macan will use the CCS charge port, but will likely switch to NACS in 2025 as previously announced.

The electric 2024 Porsche Macan will start at $80,450 delivered for the Macan 4, and $106,950 for the Macan Turbo. Orders are open now, and deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of this year.

2024 Porsche Macan Electric. Porsche