2024 Cadillac Lyriq-V Won’t Be More Powerful Than AWD Models: Report

Cadillac's first performance EV, the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq-V, is expected to debut in a matter of months. But it may not arrive with the same impact as a Tesla Plaid, or even the regular Lyriq, because a report indicates the Lyriq-V won't offer any additional power. (Guess Cadillac hasn't fully learned what "brand dilution" means.)

The Lyriq is available with both rear- and all-wheel drive, with the latter generating 500 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. They're good for 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, which is a respectable time for a nearly three-ton SUV. According to GM Authority, that'll be all the Lyriq-V gets, with its performance upgrades instead focusing on its chassis.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq in Park City, Utah. James Gilboy

The Lyriq-V is reportedly slated to get enlarged Brembo brakes, active damping, a reduced ride height, and altered styling that announces it as a V. But no more power. The Lyriq's max output is likely limited by its battery that, at half the size of the larger, twice-as-powerful GMC Hummer EV, only generates half its 1,000 horsepower. The more power you demand from a battery, the more waste heat it generates, and too much heat in a battery has calamitous consequences. (Interestingly, a more powerful Lyriq is reportedly sold in China, where a different battery and motor combo makes a superior 524 lb-ft.)

When the Lyriq-V arrives also isn't certain, but a leak via Cadillac's official accessories website indicated it'd launch in time for the 2024 model year. That could mean soon, as the 2024 model has reportedly been in production since March. As for a higher-performing Blackwing, though, it looks unlikely if the V itself gets no extra power. Blackwing EVs were never certain in the first place, and now it looks like we'll have to leave that question unanswered a while longer.