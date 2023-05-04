Leaked 2024 Cadillac Lyriq-V Order Guide Confirms No Power Bump

A report circulated on Wednesday alleging that Cadillac's first performance EV, the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq-V, would launch with the same amount of power as the regular all-wheel-drive model. That has now been seemingly confirmed by a trim guide accidentally published by a dealer, which one of our readers saved and sent in.

Let's start with what makes the Lyriq-V a V-series: the performance parts. As reported, it makes 500 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque, which are reported to be good for zero to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. Because Lyriqs weigh close to three tons, the V-series gains massive Brembo brakes with 20-inch rotors in front and 18s in the rear. To fit them, the Lyriq-V gets 22-inch alloy wheels as standard, which wear 275-section summer tires. It's unclear how much these reduce range, though.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq. James Gilboy

To counter the compromised ride quality, the Lyriq-V will feature adaptive damping that's unavailable on lower trims. It'll also come with performance-adjacent cosmetic tweaks, consisting of a front splitter, rocker inserts, and rear valence inserts in either gloss black or carbon fiber or a combination thereof.

Beyond that, the Lyriq-V as the top trim will offer amenities that are either optional or unavailable on lower trims. An AKG Studio 19-speaker sound system, tri-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and a heated leather steering wheel are only a small sample thereof. The 19.2-kW AC charger and Trailer Prep package enabling up to 3,500 pounds of towing capacity are also standard.

Pricing isn't shown in the guide, but I estimate it'll start in the low $80,000s. It's disappointing—but not surprising—that the Lyriq-V appears to be only a warmed-over version of a cruising-oriented driving experience, rather than a more thorough performance EV. It's also a letdown that adaptive damping isn't available on lower trims, as it'd only improve what's already a commendable luxury EV. Guess Cadillac's gotta differentiate the Lyriq from pricier models to come—even if that means hamstringing its own cars. Some things never change, I suppose.