Tesla Aftermarket Company Claims It Built an ‘Indestructible’ Wheel for Rideshare Drivers

Typically, forged wheels exist in the realm of high-performance vehicles that see track abuse. They’re stronger than the cast wheels that comprise most OEM and aftermarket equipment, at the penalty of a much higher cost. One Tesla aftermarket specialist is marketing their latest set of forged rims to a different sort of clientele, though: hard-driving Uber drivers and future robotaxi operators who put their vehicles through constant abuse on pothole-strewn roads. They’ve even gone so far as to call their product “indestructible.”

That’s a tall claim, especially considering Unplugged Performance is selling these “Road Warrior” wheels with a “lifetime replacement guarantee if owners manage to bend or crack” them. On one hand, that signals faith in the goods, which is always encouraging to see; on the other, if we’re even entertaining the possibility that these could crack or bend, then they’re not really indestructible, are they?

Marketing aside, forged wheels are generally pretty strong, and Unplugged says its Road Warrior design also draws within 0.01 Cd of Tesla’s lowest-drag factory wheel, thanks to a “structurally integrated forged aerodynamic disc” that mitigates turbulence. Looking at a Road Warrior wheel side-on, it does look a little funky, backing a typical aftermarket 10-spoke design with a large plate that’s chamfered along the inner edge.

Unplugged Performance

The outer edge is interesting, too, because Unplugged is shipping these with swappable aluminum guards to protect against curb rash, which you can see in one of the images above. This is a pretty good idea on its surface, because banging into curbs is something rideshare drivers probably do a lot. However, a two-pack of these costs $80, per the company’s website, and a particularly careless or sloppy parker is going to be chewing through them like crazy.

At which point, I’d be remiss not to mention the tried-and-true champion of cheap durability for anyone truly concerned about potholes: steel wheels and tires with chunky sidewalls. It’s true that they look good on everything—even Teslas, no matter what your passengers say. They may increase unsprung weight and drag, but if you’re ultimately concerned with your bottom line, like road warriors tend to be, they’ll endure just about anything.

Going back to Unplugged’s “indestructible” wheels, they run $2,595 for a 19×8.5 set, or $2,995 for a 20×8.5 set. That’s actually quite cheap as far as forged wheels go, though we can’t attest to their quality. The fitment is geared for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, with the latter also serving as the automaker’s first “Robotaxi” autonomous vehicles now popping up in cities like San Francisco.

