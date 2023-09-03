This Dark Knight Body Kit Adds Some Aggression to the Tesla Model S

Nobody questions the straight-line speed of the Tesla Model S Plaid. With its 1,020 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque, the Plaid is among the fastest road-going machines ever made. However, when it comes to handling performance—ya know, steering, turning, and braking—it can struggle due to its immense weight and relatively lackluster brakes. That's where Unplugged Performance comes in, though, as its new S-Apex "Dark Knight" kit not only adds a ton of visual aggression but also some much needed handling capabilities.

On the outside, the 19-piece pre-preg carbon fiber widebody kit increases its wheel track by 60mm, for better lateral grip and a more menacing look. Helping the nearly 2.5-ton electric super sedan cling to the road are 21-inch lightweight forged wheels, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, which house UP's six-piston carbon ceramic big brake kit. To keep those brakes cool, UP added a carbon fiber brake cooling duct to the front end.

If road use is your main priority, then UP's standard Sports Dynamic lowering kit will do just fine. It simple lowers each of the Plaid's stock air suspension settings. So it retains the stock settings but drops each one a bit lower. However, if you want more hardcore track use, UP offers two different sets of Öhlins TTX coilovers: two-way or four-way Pikes Peak-spec (UP was behind the class- winning 2021 Pikes Peak Model S Plaid).

While the outside is matte black, with carbon fiber accents (would you expect any different from a car called the "Dark Knight?"), the interior gets red vegan "Banbū" leather, designed by von Holzhausen. Though, I'd recommend customers replace the yoke with a proper steering wheel if they really want to track their Dark Knight Plaid.

Unplugged's new S-Apex Dark Knight package certainly adds a ton of visual aggression to the Model S Plaid and should also help improve the car's inherent handling deficiencies. For any Plaid owners that want to unlock all of their car's performance, without worrying about overworking the stock suspension and brakes, this could be the kit for you.