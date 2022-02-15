Watch a Tesla Model X Plaid Run a 9-Second Quarter-Mile on the Street

Tesla and fulfilled promises don't always go hand-in-hand. That said, one of the areas where Tesla consistently meets expectations is acceleration, which its top-performing EVs have always done with the best of 'em. In the case of the 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid, it can run a quarter-mile in the same neighborhood as the multimillion-dollar Bugatti Chiron despite having a third row of seats. This is proven by a video of an instrumented test shared on Instagram by @dragtimescom.

Sourced from @completestreet, the video shows a Model X Plaid launching with a Dragy GPS speedometer on board to measure its performance. Dumping out 1,020 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque (assuming identical torque output to the Model S Plaid), the Model X falls slightly short of Tesla's rated zero-to-60 time, inauspiciously achieving 2.74 seconds to Tesla's claimed 2.5. It picks up the pace from there, completing the eighth-mile in 6.48 seconds at 116 mph and finishing the quarter in 9.83 at almost 147. The driver keeps their foot in it and reaches 151 before the video cuts off.