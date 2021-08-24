Tearing Down the Tesla Model S Plaid

The Tesla Model S Plaid is a quick thing. The EV currently holds the production car quarter mile record and far eclipses the performance of previous models from the electric automaker. Now, YouTuber Rich Rebuilds has taken a Model S Plaid into the shop for a look at what's under the hood, figuratively speaking. The video is our first clear look behind the curtain of Tesla's performance flagship. Right away, it's obvious that the car has seen serious changes from the basic Model S. Notably, the battery pack takes up much more room under the car. It's what you'd expect, given the huge power demands to generate the acceleration the Plaid is known for. There's also a reworked rear suspension, similar to designs seen on the Model 3, but fitted with aluminum arms compared to the more usual steel construction seen on other models.

The plastic bellypans under the car appear tough and mostly rigid, and are strengthened with metal reinforced boltholes to stop them ripping off easily. These should prove to be much stronger than the fabric undertray fitted to the Model 3 which is often destroyed by puddles according to owners. They're paired with a large aluminum undertray covering the central section beneath the car, which should do a lot to protect the vehicle from incidental damage from rocks, potholes, and other such hazards.

Under the hood, there's some neat engineering, too. There's an air tank that's also used as a crossbrace for the front suspension—a smart way to use a necessary component to also add structural rigidity. The cabin filter has also been moved away from potential sources of moisture and to a position that is easier to service at regular intervals. The traditional 12V lead-acid battery has been replaced with a lithium solution instead, proving much lighter and more compact at roughly the size of a paperback novel. There's also a special terminal under a plastic cover to allow the 12V system to be more easily jumped from an external source.

