Tesla Model S Filmed Flying Over LA Street in Wild Jump, LAPD Investigating

According to a tweet from the department's official Twitter account, more than 90 percent of tips have pointed to "the same person who has a TikTok handle of @dominykas or @durtedom on Twitter." Indeed, that TikTok account shared a video of the Model S soaring that's since been viewed 11 million times. In a next-day follow-up, they said, "You guys, I just woke up. I don't even know what happened last night I was so f*cked up off these guys right here," shaking what looks to be a bag of Gassy weed edibles.
The video of the crash uploaded by @dominykas to TikTok opens with a brief cut of him reaching into a similar-looking Gassy bag, with a caption that reads "just got this last week too smh... @gassy.la got me zooted."
Some social media users say this wreaks of shady sponsored content, though @gassy.la publicly refuted and said, "We are not condoning this behavior you will see our lawyers dom."
As recently as Monday morning, Zeglaitis posted on TikTok saying "We made it on the news!" with another upload just a few hours earlier showing an article with a text overlay saying, "LAPD didn't like my stunt."