Tesla Model S Filmed Flying Over LA Street in Wild Jump, LAPD Investigating

If you're on TikTok (or Facebook or Twitter), then there's a good chance you saw this video of a Tesla Model S catching air over the weekend. The clip that's since gone absolutely viral shows the black sedan hitting an uphill intersection at speed early Sunday morning, launching nose-first into the immediate downhill section, then colliding with two parked cars and a bunch of trash cans. It couldn't have been a fun landing for the driver, but what's going to be even less fun is when they're dealt with by the police—not that they seem to care.

It looks like the Model S driver in question is Dominykas Zeglaitis, known on social media as Durte Dom. He's been active on TikTok since the crash got traction online, and several videos have been posted giving background info on the crash. He also straight-up called it "my stunt" in one upload.

The driver seemingly attended a Los Angeles-area Tesla meet right before the leap. They allegedly invited a group of people, including YouTuber Alex Choi, to see the spot where TikToker David Dobrik infamously jumped his Tesla before. Then, as Choi says in a video posted to his channel on Sunday, they pulled the stunt without warning.