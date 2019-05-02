Watch a Tesla Model S Driver Miraculously Walk Away From Horrific Head-On Crash

One Tesla Model S driver in Spain is probably counting his blessings right now after surviving a violent crash in a Barcelona tunnel last week. As seen in the surveillance video below, a gray station wagon appears to slowly drift into the oncoming lane, hits the side of a black compact, then smashes head-on into the white Tesla sedan.

After impact, the electric sedan bounces off the side of the tunnel while the station wagon is flung to the opposing side, highlighting just how severe the impact was. Pictures of the aftermath posted to Forocoches.com show a barely-recognizable, airbags-deployed Model S front-end. The station wagon's engine was also completely thrown out of the car.