Watch a Tesla Model S Driver Miraculously Walk Away From Horrific Head-On Crash
While the Tesla driver was relatively unharmed, the driver of the gray station wagon suffered fatal injuries.
One Tesla Model S driver in Spain is probably counting his blessings right now after surviving a violent crash in a Barcelona tunnel last week. As seen in the surveillance video below, a gray station wagon appears to slowly drift into the oncoming lane, hits the side of a black compact, then smashes head-on into the white Tesla sedan.
After impact, the electric sedan bounces off the side of the tunnel while the station wagon is flung to the opposing side, highlighting just how severe the impact was. Pictures of the aftermath posted to Forocoches.com show a barely-recognizable, airbags-deployed Model S front-end. The station wagon's engine was also completely thrown out of the car.
Seconds after the collision, the Tesla driver can be seen nonchalantly getting out of the Model S and walking around the electric car. The 53-year-old owner of the station wagon, however, wasn't as fortunate and reportedly passed away at the hospital. All in all, five people were injured according to Spanish news outlet Racó Català.
The Tesla Model S, despite its upstart heritage, currently has a five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association. Even though the validity of such accolades (among other things) have been a point of debate among Tesla's detractors and fans, it's hard to argue against how well the electric luxury sedan fared in this tragic accident.
h/t: Teslarati
- RELATEDShocking Video of Tesla Model 3 Skewered by Guardrail Has Us Scratching Our HeadsThe scene of the crash is jaw-dropping at first, but things get a bit blurry when you start looking closer.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Tesla Model S Randomly Erupt Into a Ball of Fire While ParkedThe reason for the fire is unknown, but sadly, it also consumed the Audi that was parked next to the electric sedan.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Koenigsegg Crash Its $2M Regera Hypercar in the Name of SafetyUnlike VW or Toyota, who have dozens of cars for crash testing, Koenigsegg is forced to rebuild the same carbon-fiber car after every session.READ NOW
- RELATEDPhoto Gallery: Aftermath of Subaru WRX High-Speed Crash That Launched Engine, Debris Into HomesA person who lives on the street where the crash took place confirmed the driver was drunk—and shared many photographs with us.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Huge Metal Ramp Fly Across the Highway and Violently Crash Into a CarA vehicle ran over what looks like a bike ramp, sending it across four lanes and creating a Final Destination kind of moment.READ NOW