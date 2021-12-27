Here’s How a Tesla Model S Holds Up After 424,000 Miles

Carlson recently got his hands on a friend's 2015 Tesla Model S 70D. The black-on-black electric sedan was recently purchased from its original owner who used the car for Uber service since it was brand new. During the past six years, the Tesla racked up a rather astonishing 424,302 miles—that's around 71,000 miles per year—and it's still going strong.

The only major piece of service that the Model S has undergone, according to Carlson, was a battery replacement. The Tesla previously received a new battery under warranty at around 250,000 miles, meaning that the car now has 180,000 on its current battery pack. Since its pack replacement, the car's original range of 240 miles has dropped to between 180 and 200 miles on a full charge, meaning a loss of as much as 25 percent.

All of the car's other major components seem to be in good shape, which is fairly impressive for a car with its odometer reading. Carlson says that all of the car's electronics still work too, except for the driver's side rear window actuator. There's also an issue with the gauge cluster's screen where the adhesive has begun to "drizzle" off, which is apparently a not uncommon issue with a DIY fix. The interior is also in fairly good shape, with just some wear around the steering wheel and the seats, but that's pretty excusable for a car that has made approximately 17 trips around the equator.