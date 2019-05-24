Silly Tesla Model 3 Race Video Comparing Street Versus Fast Tunnel Commuting Is Meaningless

One Model 3 begins to exit the parking lot, the other slowly descends underground into the brightly lit tunnel. Within 27 seconds, the Model 3 in the tunnel is traveling at 127 miles per hour, while the road-going car was putting along at a lowly 1 mph and approaching a stop light. By the time the tunnel traveler backs their car into a parking space at SpaceX, its opponent finally gets a green light and sets off, reaching a maximum of 44 mph over the course of its travels.

The results:

Tunnel : 1 minute, 36 seconds

: 1 minute, 36 seconds Road: 4 minutes, 44 seconds

Overall, the Model 3 in the tunnel finished in roughly a third of the time that it took the car on the road. The results may have been different should the car have not hit the traffic lights, or if there were any benchmarking to take waiting in line at the elevator into consideration. Also, if the tunnel were open to the public, we're pretty sure there would be a long line of Tesla owners waiting to escape traffic, meaning there would be a long queue that would most certainly alter the results shown on this video.

But for now, this concept gives us an idea of Musk's vision: a fast segue between your home and wherever you might be headed, all without the stress of traffic.