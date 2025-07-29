Cadillac Fixed the Lyriq’s Undignified Charge Port Door

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Cadillac heard the feedback, and by feedback I mean online communities making fun of, regarding the Lyriq EV’s charge port door mechanism. Seems the automaker took it personally.

The issue: When prompted to open the door would pop out and go boing. Now the automaker fixed the problem.

In Seattle, Washington at the launch of the 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V (which we’ll share a review of tomorrow) I discovered the automaker’s revised the charge port door mechanism to now be smooth.

The boing is gone and the movement is now butter smooth, albeit slow.

Alex Doss, lead development engineer for the Lyriq-V, told The Drive the automaker changed the actual mechanism itself, not just software, to make the charge port door operation smoother.

The update was a running change that took place at the end of 2025 model year production, which means the last batch of 2025 Lyriqs have the updated charge port door mechanism. All 2026 and future Lyriqs will feature the updated mechanism.

Doss said previous Lyriqs, meaning earlier 2025s and older, cannot be updated as this isn’t a software fix rather it’s a hardware fix beneath the metal skin.

Now the charge port door on the Lyriq is as smooth as the rest of the gorgeous luxury EV.

Got a tip? Reach out to us at tips@thedrive.com