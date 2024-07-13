Cadillac Lyriq Leases Are Cheaper Than Ever—Like, 52% Cheaper

The Cadillac Lyriq just celebrated its best-ever sales quarter since its launch, and now you can join the party thanks to another discounted EV lease deal. But how big of a price cut is it for an electric Cadi? Um, how does 50% off sound? No lawyer-garbled fine-print catches, either.

The MSRP for a 2024 Lyriq Tech rear-wheel-drive model is currently $58,590 (including the $1,395 destination fee). According to CarsDirect, a three-year lease for this Lyriq configuration is now priced at $336 per month. With $4,969 due at signing, the total monthly cost is $477. This is about $100 less compared to June but more than $500 in year-over-year savings. Any way you look at it, it’s a hell of a deal.

Last summer, the same Lyriq would have cost you $859 a month plus $4,919 at signing for a total monthly payment of $996. That $519 drop equates to a 52% price cut. CarsDirect says this is the lowest lease price ever offered on the Lyriq. In fact, a new Lyriq lease currently costs less than a Chevy Blazer EV. A Blazer 2LT trim, for example, will set you back $516 a month, even though its MSRP is nearly $8,400 less than the Lyriq.

Additional discounts are also available for Cadillac leasees. These include $1,000 in down payment assistance, low-interest financing starting at 2.9%, and, probably best of all, an unadvertised promo of $3,000 for new customers switching EV brands.

As mentioned earlier, the Cadillac Lyriq is proving to be a popular EV SUV. One of the fastest-growing EVs in the market, second-quarter Lyriq sales grew by 26% compared to the previous quarter. Cadillac says the Lyriq outsold all EVs sold by European competitors through the first half of the year. Its year-over-year sales during Q2 jumped more than fourfold to 7,294 units, which is a 441.1% increase. The current lease offer runs through July 31 or, at the rate of sales, while supplies last.