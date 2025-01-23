Chevy Equinox EV Recalled Because Its Adaptive Cruise Control Forgets to Brake

Software problems are nagging at another electric Chevrolet. The brand temporarily pulled the Blazer EV off the market to fix a diverse selection of problems in December 2023, and it just recalled the Equinox EV to fix a glitch that prevents the adaptive cruise control system from braking.

Assigned recall number 25V-012 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall applies to precisely 2,890 units of the 2025 Equinox EV built from July 25 to December 6, 2024. The problem affects 100% of the recalled EVs, according to Chevrolet, and the brand adds that the recall only includes all-wheel-drive models that are not equipped with Super Cruise. The front-wheel-drive Equinox EV, the all-wheel-drive Equinox EV equipped with Super Cruise, and every variant of the gasoline-powered Equinox are not part of the recall.

Chevy explains that “the software calibration for adaptive cruise control on the brake control module was incorrectly set.” So, if you’re driving on the highway with adaptive cruise control turned on and a car merges in front of you, the Equinox EV won’t apply the brakes. It doesn’t keep on cruising, either; not exactly. Instead, the adaptive cruise control tries to slow the car down “using only propulsion torque,” which sounds like the drivetrain’s regenerative braking, instead of the hydraulic brakes. There’s a good chance that wouldn’t be enough braking force, so this obviously increases the risk of a crash.

The issue was discovered internally by an engineer, and Chevrolet is not aware of any accidents or injuries linked to it, though it has received five complaints. It’s not issuing a stop-sale or do-not-drive order. It’s merely telling owners to brake manually if the car doesn’t brake on its own.

Luckily, the fix is fairly simple. Owners of affected Equinox EVs will need to visit a dealer so that a technician can update the software calibration in the brake system control module. Interestingly, some unsold models can bypass a trip to the service bay and receive the software via an over-the-air update. It sounds like Equinox EVs that have already been delivered aren’t eligible to get the new software beamed to them.

Chevrolet will begin notifying owners of affected Equinox EVs on March 3, 2025.

