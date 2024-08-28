2025 Chevrolet Equinox First Drive Review: Now With a Pulse

As it stands, the Equinox is Chevrolet’s second-best-selling model, behind only the Silverado. If you held me hostage and told me my safe release depended on my ability to pick an Equinox apart from its Bowtie-badged stablemates, I wouldn’t feel good about my chances. Yet, more than 200,000 families brought theirs home for the first time last year, even though the outgoing Equinox dates back to 2017. GM had zero trouble shifting the old model, yet it’s clear from one look at the fourth-gen Equinox that an effort’s been made to ensure this one stands out.

Look: I’d never describe the 2025 Equinox as “aspirational.” (Name a volume-selling compact SUV that is.) But it’s certainly more youthful—joyful, even—than the crossover it’s replacing. The Equinox remains the value-minded purchase this nameplate’s always been, starting at $29,995 delivered. It promises a hell of a lot of car for under $40K and, more importantly, one you might not only choose because the math adds up.

Clockwise from top left: 2025 Equinox Activ in Cacti Green, RS in Radiant Red Tintcoat, and LT in Sterling Gray Metallic. Those trims correspond to the same colors in every image in this review. Adam Ismail

The Basics

If its appearance wasn’t enough of a giveaway, the Equinox has been more than refreshed for 2025. While it rides on an updated version of GM’s D2XX platform that underpinned the last-gen SUV and carries over the same 1.5-liter turbo-four engine, the exterior has obviously been punched up, and the interior is a whole lot better, too. The new Equinox strikes a leaner and wider appearance, in part because it pulls cues from Chevy’s more rugged offerings, and in part because it literally is wider, by 2.5 inches.

The hood is now more chiseled at the edges, lending a muscular look over the front fenders. The tailgate is more upright, and the roof—which can now be had in white or black independent of body color, like all outdoorsy SUVs—is suspended by a floating C-pillar, just like on the big Traverse. Chevy affectionally calls this motif the “Shark Fin,” and it ties the profile together well. The new, square wheel arches are another key difference between this latest Equinox and the more egg-shaped people-mover it’s replacing. It’s a subtle touch, but once you’ve noticed it, it becomes immediately obvious how much heavy lifting it’s doing for the vehicle’s whole vibe.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ. Adam Ismail

Of course, any implied prowess on the trail is just that; this is still the archetypal front-wheel-drive-based crossover, with optional AWD. Although there’s but one engine on offer for 2025, Chevy’s supplemented the “sporty” RS trim with a more adventurous Activ one touting Continental all-terrain tires (with suspension tuned to match), a unique front fascia, standard roof rails, and some extra amenities for $34,395. The Activ also grants a unique Maple Sugar interior treatment that simply looks excellent.

More on that interior, because it’s such a huge part of the new Equinox’s story. Gone are the swoopy dashboard and vertical climate vents, dated even by the standard of seven years ago. The dash is now dominated by two generously sized but not overlarge screens—an 11-inch panel for the instrument cluster and an 11.3-inch one for infotainment (yes—it has Apple CarPlay). They’re supplemented by plenty of physical buttons for climate controls, mercifully, and flanked by big circular vents that wouldn’t look out of place in a Camaro.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ with Maple Sugar interior. Definitely the best look for the Equinox’s cabin, but it’s exclusive to the Activ trim. Adam Ismail

The shifter has now been relocated to a PRNDL stalk right of the steering wheel which has also freed up a ton of space for storage where the column would normally sit. Above this cubby is a selector dial that can tap into Snow (standard on all but LT FWD) and Off-Road (AWD only) modes, modulating power delivery to optimize traction on those surfaces. And ahead of that, you’ll find an optional wireless charger, cleverly designed so that your phone drops in vertically. Unfortunately, it didn’t work too well for my iPhone 14 Pro sans case, but that might have something to do with the Pro’s ginormous camera bump keeping it from sitting flush with the pad. Your mileage may vary.

It all looks good, but what impressed me the most were the materials. The Equinox RS adopts a subtle geometric pattern and red sheen to its hard plastic accents, while the Activ features GM’s Evotex faux-leather upholstery in a Maple Sugar suede that looks rich and feels robust. Chevy says this is actually the first time it’s done Evotex in a microfiber style, and the company has nailed it. The rubbery, soft-touch dash and armrest treatment on the Activ is unique as well, though I’m not a huge fan of the nylon-esque material that normally covers those touchpoints on the LT and RS. It feels chintzy at the expense of probably being durable and easy to clean.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox RS interior. The “Edge Red and Santorini Blue” stitching on the seats is a little weird, but those vents are eye-catching. Adam Ismail

Other notes? Rear legroom seems very reasonable, and GM’s Android-based infotainment system seems painless enough to use. My only gripe concerning the latter is Google Maps crashing during one of my drives, and then remaining inaccessible for another two minutes.

Driving Experience

I spent about three hours behind the wheel of the new Equinox, across each of its three trims. While that 175-hp four-cylinder is a constant throughout the range, buyers do have one powertrain choice to make. FWD SUVs come equipped with a continuously variable automatic transmission while the AWD models get a conventional eight-speed Hydra-Matic 8T45 auto. The AWD option also increases peak torque from 185 lb-ft to 203. Towing capacity maxes out at 1,500 pounds.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox LT interior. The Evotex-upholstered seats seen here are part of the $2,200 Convenience Package II which also adds a power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, and many other amenities. Adam Ismail

No matter the gearbox or driven wheels, the Equinox handles predictably and comfortably. It steers how you’d expect for a crossover like this, and I was actually surprised by the intuitiveness of the brake pedal’s calibration. Not too touchy, not too squishy; just right. The eight-speed gearbox could be sprightlier to kick down for a pass—surprise, surprise—but the CVT compares favorably to it, and keeps wheezing to a minimum. All in all, 175 hp feels adequate for the new Equinox, though I’d love to try a hybrid version with double the power and instant torque. Maybe someday.

Fuel Economy

Fuel economy appears to be a step behind segment rivals. Averaging 25 mpg during predominantly city driving, which is accurate to Chevy’s estimates, the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Nissan Rogue promise 27, 28, and 29 mpg city, respectively. However, the Equinox’s starting price also undercuts all three, and only the Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson are cheaper. The Equinox also packs perhaps the most robust offering of standard safety tech in the segment, including Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, which uses the vehicle’s cameras to scan for perpendicular traffic running stop signals before you cross, and Side Bicyclist Alert.

A fuel efficiency comparison between leading small crossovers. 2025 models and front-wheel drive chosen where available. FuelEconomy.gov

The Early Verdict

Cross-shopping safety tech and splitting hairs over MSRP and mpgs may not be the most emotionally stirring practice in car shopping, but it matters in this most crowded of segments, where the competition’s overall level of execution is as high as it is. Will the 2025 Equinox be best in class? The answer to that question isn’t yet clear, but we know what we can see: Finally, Chevy’s bread-and-butter compact SUV is showing signs of life. And if it sold damn well without that before, you have to wonder what it’ll be capable of now.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Specs FWD AWD Base Price (as tested) $29,995 ($35,175 for LT as tested) $31,995 ($39,925 for Activ; $40,460 for RS as tested) Powertrain 1.5-liter turbo-four | continuously variable automatic | front-wheel drive 1.5-liter turbo-four | 8-speed automatic | all-wheel drive Horsepower 175 @ 5,600 rpm << Torque 185 lb-ft @ 2,000-4,800 rpm 203 lb-ft @ 2,000-4,000 rpm Seating Capacity 5 << Cargo Volume 29.8 cubic feet behind second row | 63.5 cubic feet behind first row << Curb Weight 3,428 pounds << Max Towing 800 pounds 1,500 pounds EPA Fuel Economy 26 mpg city | 28 highway | 27 combined 24 mpg city | 29 highway | 26 combined Quick Take 8/10 Score For the first time possibly ever, the Equinox isn’t just a sensible value—it’s a sharp-looker loaded with an adventurous spirit.

Adam Ismail

