Chevy Bolt EV Owners Getting $150M for All Their Battery Troubles

The Chevrolet Bolt EV is a stellar little car when it's not causing fires—which, to be fair, is most of the time. But owners of 2017-2022 Bolts and 2022 Bolt EUVs lived in paranoia once word got out that the LG-provided battery packs posed a fire risk. General Motors issued a huge $1 billion recall as a result, providing battery replacements for many owners. Now, the automotive giant has agreed with LG to provide $150 million in total relief for affected Bolt EV and EUV owners.

Reuters was first to report the news after observing documents filed in U.S. courts on Thursday.

"GM, LG Energy Solution and LG Electronics have agreed to a settlement with plaintiffs to resolve class action litigation related to the Bolt EV battery recall," GM said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "As a result, Bolt owners who received a battery replacement or who have installed the latest advanced diagnostic software may qualify for compensation."

According to papers filed in the Michigan Eastern District Court, owners who completed the battery replacement process or the software remedy at a GM-authorized dealer before Dec. 31, 2023, may receive up to $1,400. Owners who sold their Bolt EV or terminated their lease prior to the software fix becoming available are said to be eligible for a $700 minimum payment.

The potential problems lie inside the old battery cells. In some cases, two rare manufacturing defects can exist inside the same cell, leading to a fire risk. GM advised Bolt EV owners not to charge their cars beyond 90% battery level, avoid depleting them below 70 miles of range, and to park outside. The issue became so widespread that even my local airport put up signage saying that Bolt EV drivers must park in a designated lot.