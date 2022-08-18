PSA: The 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV Costs Less Than the Bolt EV Now

If you just can't wait for the 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV price drop, we've got some news for you. That $6,300 off the sticker price is available now if you buy a 2022 Bolt EUV before the end of August, reports GM Authority. This is also great news if you just bought a Bolt EUV, as the $6,300 discount applies retroactively to any Bolt EUV sold in 2022.

Along with the price drop, Chevy is offering 2.8%-interest financing for up to 60 months as well as a $239 per month, 36-month lease deal on the base 2022 Bolt EUV LT, reports GM Authority. But the biggest news here is the purchase price drop, which puts the $34,495 base Bolt EUV down to $28,295 and the $38,995 Bolt EUV Premier down to $32,695.

The deal requires delivery by Aug. 31 to get the incentive. The Drive reached out to GM to ask about Bolt EUV availability and whether the incentive will continue next month due to limited availability this month. We'll update this post if we hear back.

This is one way for GM to get its sales groove back, and honestly, now that the Bolts seem to be better sorted, it's pretty tempting. GM doesn't qualify for EV tax credits this year, which it appears to be doing on their own. Also previously, GM had to recall every Bolt EV and EUV made between 2019 and 2022 over battery fires, and now they've finally caught up. GM found the issue causing the fires—folded battery separators and torn anode tabs within the battery cells from supplier LG Chem—issued its huge recall, and Bolt production restarted on schedule in April.

GM also really, really wants to move on from that recall saga that cost it its EV sales lead over Ford, and it seems like the Bolt EV and EUV just keep getting cheaper and cheaper accordingly. Price cuts coming for 2023 dropped the Bolt EV and EUV under $30K, undercutting the Nissan Leaf with a pair of cars that get considerably more range. Mind you, the Bolt EV started at $37,495 when it debuted for the 2017 model year, so this is an enormous drop into solidly "regular car affordable for regular people" territory.

So, if you're beating your head against the table, mumbling "the gas is too damn high," and pondering which kidney would fetch more on the black market, perhaps this Bolt EUV deal is for you.