A Chevrolet Bolt With the Rear Seat Delete Option Is the Tiny Electric Van You Didn’t Know GM Sells

These next few years, a huge wave of electric vans will wash over America's commercial vehicle segment. Detroit's Big Three will clash with upstarts like Bollinger, Canoo and Rivian over the e-van market, all of them hoping to cut themselves the biggest piece of the pie. But as of September 2020, electric van options in the United States are pretty thin on the ground, and consist only of one vehicle you'll be surprised to learn exists: a commercial Chevrolet Bolt EV with deleted rear seats. Available as of model year 2019, the commercial Bolt can be ordered with a Rear Seat Delete Package, which can only be ordered through GM's fleet sales program. It increases the Bolt's maximum cargo capacity from 56.6 cubic feet with the rear seats folded to 66, which GM proudly touts as being more than you get from an Equinox.

Multiple aftermarket upfits for the supposed blue-collar Bolt are available: one from Adrian Steel adds a cargo area partition and a pliable floor, while Knapheide's package can be configured with boxes, drawers, or shelving. Each add a couple grand to the commercial Bolt's entry-level price of $36,620, which doesn't account for $1,875 worth of federal tax credits. All come with attractive eight-year, 100,000-mile warranties on the powertrain, which consists of a 66-kilowatt-hour battery that can return an estimated 259-mile range, or feed enough juice to the front axle-mounted motor to produce 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque.

GM 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Interior