Chevy Bolt Battery Fiasco Costs GM Its EV Sales Lead Over Ford

General Motors may have been the first of Detroit's Big Three to dive headlong into electric vehicles, but its exuberance has come at a price. Problems with LG Chem batteries in the Chevy Bolt EV have given them a propensity to overheat, causing fires that have forced GM to warranty the battery of every Bolt sold since 2019. The cleanup has been a nightmare for GM—and an opportunity for Ford, which on the back of the Mustang Mach-E is reportedly surging toward the EV sales lead in Detroit this year.

Citing a note Morgan Stanley sent to clients Monday, Business Insider reports Ford is on track to sell more EVs than GM in 2021. The Blue Oval reportedly notched up 21,703 EV sales at the end of October to GM's 24,810. As Bolt production will remain offline until early 2022, Ford's momentum is estimated to carry to 27,399 sales, or almost 3,000 beyond what's effectively GM's stopping point for the year.