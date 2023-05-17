How a Stock Chevy Bolt EUV Went 560 Miles On a Single Charge

The Chevrolet Bolt EUV is not long for this world and its battery technology is anything but new. Rated by the EPA at 247 miles of range, it's solidly average when it comes to how far it can travel. How can you make one go 560 miles? Ask Brazil's Mauá Institute of Technology.

A team of employees, journalists, customers, and others organized by the university drove one of the electric CUVs for 28 hours straight at speeds averaging about 22 miles per hour. The slow pace and flat ground of General Motors' Cruz Alta Proving Ground meant that the car was able to get more than twice its rated range. It just goes to show that how you drive can matter more than what you drive.

General Motors

This is obviously not a realistic measure of the car's range. In addition to the slow speeds and flat ground, the car had zero climate control features active. It does, however, demonstrate just how efficient EVs can be when totally juiced for range. The Bolt was bone stock, with the same ~65-kWh lithium-ion battery that every other version of the car gets. It was just a matter of using the energy efficiently, which led to the impressive 8.6 mile/kWh figure.

A small number of Bolt EUVs will be sold in Brazil before the car is formally discontinued later this year. There is good reason to end the Bolt's story. It is using old battery and power electronics tech which limits its charging speeds. It also cost GM a ton of money, as a battery defect meant cars were going up in flames and every pack had to be replaced. Despite this, it is currently one of the cheapest EVs for sale in the United States by a fair margin, with or without tax incentives. It starts at $28,795 and is set to be replaced by the new Equinox EV, which will come in around the same price.