GM’s Mini SUV in China Gets a Massive Smartwatch on Its Tailgate

SAIC-GM-Wuling is one of General Motors' joint ventures in China, and it just unveiled a new compact EV called the "Yep." That's the name. Yep. That's not the most interesting thing about it, though. The exact specs of the car aren't clear yet, but we know it will be available with what is effectively a big smartwatch on the back of it. Don't believe me? Have a look for yourself.

The feature was first reported stateside by GM Authority, and it's a lot to take in. SGMW calls it the "Car-Watch," a combination of a large display of roughly 11 inches meant to look like the face of a smartwatch and decorative plastic pieces that resemble the strap. Upper trims of the Yep reportedly get it as standard.

SAIC-GM-Wuling

The automaker calls it a good way for young people to personalize their vehicles but details on what the screen can display are limited. Promotional pictures appear to show static images on the back of the Yep, but seeing as it's just a regular LCD, its plausible videos could also be displayed. That would distract other drivers, but we haven't seen SGMW say there are plans to allow users to display such information.

The Yep is the latest of the automaker's small EVs, which typically have top speeds of around 60 mph and two-figure horsepower. Thanks to their small footprint and equally small batteries, they can easily be manufactured in large numbers. The biggest battery in the popular Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, for instance, is just 26 kilowatt-hours, which enables a range of around 150 miles. The lightweight cars are cheap and effective forms of urban transportation, but many lack safety features. For example, the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV had no driver airbag in its earlier trims.