Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV Production Is Ending This Year

Pour one out—heck, make it two—for the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV. They're both going out of production later this year, as Jalopnik first reported, ending the cheap and cheerful duo's run as entry-level EV options.

General Motors issued a formal statement Tuesday morning after whispers of the models' discontinuation made their way around the internet. It reads:

"When the Chevrolet Bolt EV launched, it was a huge technical achievement and the first affordable EV, which set in motion GM’s all-electric future. As the company continues to grow its EV portfolio with the Ultium platform, and as construction continues at the Orion Township, MI, assembly plant in preparation for battery electric truck production beginning in 2024, Chevrolet confirmed Bolt EV and EUV production will end late this year. Chevrolet will launch several new EVs later this year based on the Ultium platform in key segments, including the Silverado EV, Blazer EV and Equinox EV."

That last line explains why the Bolt twins are going away—they're being replaced. Chevy has already said the Equinox EV will start around $30,000, and the Blazer EV will join in as the more premium option riding on the shared Ultium platform. That leaves little room for the Bolts, which Chevy has been selling relatively cheap at $27,495 for the normal EV and $28,975 for the slightly roomier EUV.

Chevrolet

The Bolts' history has been troubled over the past two years as Chevy recalled more than 140,000 units due to battery issues that could cause fires. These resulted in a production halt that initially cost GM its electric sales lead over Ford, though it later regained second place behind Tesla when Ford had to pause Mustang Mach-E production for factory retooling and F-150 Lightning production for a fire issue of its own. One way or another, the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV haven't lived up their to sales potential as sub-$30,000 electric models.

If you want to scoop up a Bolt before they're gone, now's the time to do it as they still qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit. There's no telling exactly how long Chevrolet's new EVs will stay affordable with inflation and legislation changes, so one of these might be your best bet.