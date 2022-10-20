GMC Sierra EV or Chevy Silverado EV? Truckbuyers Face Old Questions for New Trucks

New electric trucks, same General Motors conundrum: What’s the difference between the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra?

Like it has been in the past, the twin full-size trucks from GM split hairs with each other in places, and in others, they couldn’t be more different. On Thursday, GM spelled out how the 2024 GMC Sierra EV would fit into the EV roadmap for the automaker and complement the already announced 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Unlike their gas-powered counterparts, the exterior styling of the Sierra EV steers away from the Silverado EV in key areas such as the sail behind the cab, the grille, and the body sides.

Inside, the two separate a bit further. The Sierra EV steers uptown, while the Silverado EV aims for a more work-focused crowd. New trucks, same story. The pair do share the same midgate and both have frunks that appear to be very similar, though. Super Cruise, GM's hands-free driving tech, is likewise available on both.

That’s underscored by the price points of the two trucks that will enter the marketplace. The first Sierra EV to launch in 2024 will be the upscale Denali trim level that will cost more than $100,000. Chevrolet will also launch an upscale RST trim that traditionally has leaned toward sportier looks and a high-tech interior, but also Chevy has said it would launch a Work truck trim that would cost about $40,000. GMC said it would also release a base truck later for around $50,000, but it's clear that the luxury trims would come from GMC initially.

A GMC spokesman confirmed that CrabWalk would be an exclusive feature for that brand, although it’s unclear if the Silverado will get similar functionality with a different name.

Under the hoods—or rather, under the floors—both trucks are likely very mechanically similar. They have identical range estimates and nearly identical power figures (the GMC Sierra EV makes marginally more torque: 785 foot-pounds vs. 780 foot-pounds). GMC touts its Sierra EV will make up to 754 horsepower in “Max Power Mode” while the Silverado EV touts 664 hp in “Wide Open Watts” mode. Chevy says the Silverado EV will tow up to 10,000 pounds in RST Trim, while GMC notes 9,500 pounds of towing capacity for its truck. Both companies have alluded to different towing capacities for different models but haven’t specified those ranges.

As it stands, the Silverado EV and Sierra EV operate in slightly different realms although the annual debate in shoppers’ minds of “Chevy or GMC” may not be settled for the next generation of electric trucks.