A Base 2024 Chevy Equinox EV Could Cost As Little as $22,500 and It’s a Screaming Deal

The new Chevrolet Equinox EV is set to arrive at dealers around this time next year. Before it does, though, we've been able to learn about some of the value it'll offer, especially in its base model 1LT. The 1LT starts at around $30,000—cheap for an EV— and considering its standard equipment, possible tax credit eligibility, and other factors, it's a better deal than meets the eye.

The first thing to know is that the rough $30,000 price includes destination costs. In Chevy's case, these are typically anywhere from $995 to $1,795, depending on the model. In addition, it's likely that the Equinox EV will be eligible for the new EV tax credit. It's built in North America, it costs less than $55,000, and more than 40% of the battery's non-mineral components are likely sourced stateside. Applying the credit to the likely $30,000 sale price could make the Equinox EV the cheapest electric vehicle in the U.S. at $22,500. It would undercut the current low-buck EV champ, the $26,595 Chevy Bolt. Yeah, that's a lot of "likelys," but Chevy isn't dishing too many details now.

Chevrolet

Furthermore, the 1LT Equinox EV doesn't even sound like much of a base model. On the exterior, there's little indication of the vehicle's low-trim status. Steel wheels are not an option—19-inch alloys are the smallest (likely standard) wheels available. And no unpainted bumpers or anything like that, here. It looks like a solid, normal car.

It's the same story on the inside. This is also no base Ford Maverick. Cruise control, if the press photos are to be believed, is standard. The 11-inch infotainment screen also doesn't look like a shoved-in, discount display. Likewise, the list of standard safety and driver-assist features stretches off into the sunset. You can't get Super Cruise on a 1LT—bummer—but it's still a good value.

When it comes to range and charging capabilities, the Equinox EV is also no slouch. The lowest range offered is 250 miles, but even the larger 300-mile battery pack and all-wheel drive can be spec'd on a base 1LT. Those looking for a long-range appliance can therefore stay as cheap as possible if they aren't interested in any bells and whistles. A 150 kW max-charge rate is also more than adequate, crushing the old Bolt's 50 kW peak capability. At home, a 1LT Equinox EV charges at a rate of 34 miles per hour if you have the proper hardware.

Add all of this up and we have a crossover that could cost as much as $22,500 with a lot of good hardware and capability. That being said, the Equinox is big, much bigger than its gas-powered sibling. At the size of a current Blazer, we've gotta wonder if something smaller and cheaper will be slotted in beneath it. I doubt we'll find that out anytime soon, but in the meantime, the new Equinox EV could likely be a big winner.