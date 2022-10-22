Chevy Just Upped the Power Output of Silverado EV To Match Sierra EV

With details of the GMC Sierra EV revealed on Thursday, some interesting facts came to light about its platform-mate Chevrolet Silverado EV. Both trucks should be mechanically identical, but the horsepower gap between the two trucks was much too large to ignore. Now, it’s been revealed that the Silverado EV is getting a power bump to match the Sierra EV.

GMC trucks are placed slightly differently from Chevy ones. In the past, the GMC Sierra was often sold as an upgrade to a Silverado but was more like an alternative choice. The Sierra EV pursues a clearer strategy: a higher base price and a more expensive top trim, at least for now. The Sierra starts at around $50,000 whereas the Silverado is $40,000. The top-trim Sierra Denali hits a steep $108,000.

Chevrolet

The two trucks are aiming for slightly different crowds but are generally within $10,000 of each other at launch. Over their lifecycle, both trucks are sure to close up to each other and become part of the classic consumer debate over which to buy. With the original 94 horsepower gap between the trucks, the answer was possibly a bit clearer. Now, the Silverado EV has the exact same horsepower and torque figures of 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet thanks to “continued development and refinement” according to GM spokesperson Sean Szymkowski.

I can only speculate but it seems like GM is still in the stages of finalizing its powertrain calibration and hardware for the production of the two trucks. Thus, improvements are still being found and refined. The horsepower bump is huge, but the details of how it was achieved weren’t shared with us. What is interesting is the similar torque figure with only five lb-ft between the two figures. Whether it’s software or hardware changes is yet to be seen.